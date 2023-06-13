Silvio Berlusconi, scandal-scarred former Italian leader, dies at 86

ViewSilvio Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul who was Italy's longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fueled parties and allegations of corruption, died Monday. He was 86.
Supporters applauded as his body arrived at his villa outside Milan from the city's San Raffaele Hospital, where he had been...
