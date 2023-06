The Denver Nuggets’ clinching of their first title gave ABC its biggest audience of the 2023 NBA Finals — but the series as a whole was down a little from a year ago. The Nuggets’ 94-89 victory over the Miami Heat — sealing a 4-1 series win and the franchise’s first NBA championship — averaged…



#denvernuggets #abc #nbafinals #nuggets #miamiheat #nba #goldenstatewarriors #bostonceltics #2022finals #denver