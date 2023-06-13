Stan Kroenke has won NFL, NHL and now NBA titles in back-to-back-to-back seasons

The Denver Nuggets' first NBA championship Monday night gave owner Stan Kroenke another title. His Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl two years ago and his Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup last season. Kroenke won't say which one was more satisfying. He says it's like having kids: He loves them all. This was the Nuggets' first appearance in their 47-year NBA history. They did play for a title in the ABA's last year but lost to the New York Nets, led by Julius Erving, in 1976.