Tech tops holiday wish lists: Popular gift ideas

TECH IS TOPPING PEOPLE'SHOLIDAY WISHLISTS THIS YEAR━74 PERCENT OF ━S ADULTS PLATO BUY TECH PRODUCTS...ACCORDING TO THE CONSUMERTECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION.

HEREARE SOME OF THE HOTTEST ITEMSAND IDEAS FOR THOSE HARDPLEASE PEOPLE ON YOUR LISTS.THE THREE SCREENS CONTINUE TOHOLD THE TOP SPOTS ON CONSUMERWISHLISTS.

LAPTOPS SMARTPHONEAND TVS COMING IN AT NUMBER 4ON THE CONSUMER TECHNOLOGYASSOCIATION'S STUDY ARETABLETS... WHICH CAN BECOMBINED WITH LAPTOPS TO MAKFOR THE ULTIMATE ━I━1PRESENT Suzanne Kantra,founder and edito━i━ chiefof Techlicious.com: 1:39 Thisis the HPelite dragonfly sothis is a 2.2 pound laptop,super portable, but what Ilike about this is the factthat it's loaded with wellnesssoftware, so it's going toremind you to get up and takea break and it's also madefrom ocea━ bound recycleplastics SPEAKING OF WELLNES━ 5TH ON THE LIST AREWEARABLES SK: 2:26 I have fromFitbit their Versa 2, theyhave a history of advancedfitness tracking but it's alsoa smart watch, so you're goingto have things like tap topay, your notifications, sleeptracking, and all of thatcomes with 6 days of battelife:17 EMERGING TECHANOTHER POPULAR GIFT.

MORETHAN HALF OF ADULTS PLANPURCHASE A SMART HOME PRODUCTLIKE SMART DOORBELLS, CAMERAOR LIGHTBULBS AS A GIFT.

SMARTSPEAKERS TOP THE CATEGORY.HOWEVER THERE'S BEEN A DECLINEIN DEMAND OVER THE LAST YEARAS MORE DEVICES LIKE T━SINCORPORATE DIGITALASSISTANTS.

SK: :58 55 inchvoic━ controlled televisionsand they represent two of the4K UHD TV technologiesavailable on the market todayMORE AFFORDABLE GIFTS INCLUDEWIRELESS EARBUDS ..

AND FJUST 39 BUCKS THE SCOSCHEFLYTUNES TRANSMITTER CAN MAKALMOST ANY DEVICE COMPATIBLEWITH YOUR BLUETOOTH HEADPHONESK: 2:53 Think about thosetimes when you have yourbluetooth headphones but youstill want to listen so manyyou're in a plane want towatch a movie or maybe at thegym you want to watchtelevision, this device hereplugs into any audio jack andthen it will send the sound toyour bluetooth headphonesto two bluetooth headphonesAND FOR YOUR KIDS ..

THERE AROF COURSE VIDEO GAMES.NINTENDO OFFERING 2 MODELS OFITS SWITCH..

INCLUDING A LESSEXPENSIVE VERSION.

FOR THYOUNGER ONES..

SK: 4:02 I likethis ROYBI robot so this isfor ━7 year olds, cute littlerobot here it has a camersbuilt into it so it usesartificial intelligence notonly to track how well they'redoing in the lessons, thereare 500 of them programmedinto the robot, but also willsee how they react, so ifthey're really happy orthey're excited, or they'refrustrated, all of thatinformation will be capturedand will then go into thelesson plan for your childA WARNING ABOUT SMART TOYS━IN 2017 THE FBI ALERTPARENTS TO PRIVACY CONCERNSAROUND INTERNE━ CONNECTEDTOYS.

ALWAYS READ THE PRIVACYPOLICY━ FOR THE ROYBI━ THMANUFACTURER SAYS ON ITSWEBSITE THAT VIDEO RECORDINGSARE SOLELY FOR PARENTS AND THEDEVICE ONLY RECORDS WHEN IT'SON AND THERE'S AN IMAGE ON THESCREEN.

THEY ALSO PROVIDE APRIVACY COVER FOR THOSE WHWANT TO BE EXTRA CAUTI