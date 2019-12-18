Global  

Emily Thornberry confirms bid to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader

Emily Thornberry confirms bid to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader

Emily Thornberry confirms bid to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader

Labour’s Emily Thornberry has declared her candidacy to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as she revealed she warned him it would be an act of “catastrophic political folly” to back the doomed election.

The shadow foreign secretary on Wednesday became the first candidate to formally announce they are running to become leader as the party tries to recover from its worst General Election result since 1935.

Others including shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer and Wigan MP Lisa Nandy have signalled they are considering a bid, while key Corbyn-ally Rebecca Long-Bailey is seen as the choice of the current leadership.
