Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Gerrit Cole Introduced As New Star Pitcher For NY Yankees

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
Gerrit Cole Introduced As New Star Pitcher For NY Yankees

Gerrit Cole Introduced As New Star Pitcher For NY Yankees

The New York Yankees formally introduced 29-year-old star pitcher Gerrit Cole who comes to the Bronx for a record-breaking $324 million, nine-year contract.

CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ScottRapoport

Scott Rapoport Covering the Gerrit Cole news conference ... Live from Yankee Stadium. #CBS2News @CBSNewYork https://t.co/tyUaR2L2t6 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.