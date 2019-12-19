'The Masked Singer' Finale: Season 2 Winner on His Victory | THR News 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:45s - Published 'The Masked Singer' Finale: Season 2 Winner on His Victory | THR News "If I do this, I'm going to do it to win," the Grammy nominee tells The Hollywood Reporter of his experience on the Fox reality hit. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this