Sessions Comments On Impeachment Vote

This afternoon - i sat down with former attorney general and current alabama u-s senate candidate - jeff sessions - for his take on the impeachment showdown in congress.

He told me - democrats have dug a hole they can't get out of.

He calls the impeachment articles "vague" and "lacking merit" and house speaker pelosi's latest move to hold the articles from the senate - shows that.

3:36-47 i think it indicates they lack confidence in their own impeachment charges.

They know it's insufficient.

Maybe they're hoping some other charge will drop out of the sky he went on to say - when this is over - the democrats will owe the president - and the american people - an apology.

