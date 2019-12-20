Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sessions Comments On Impeachment Vote

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Sessions Comments On Impeachment Vote

Sessions Comments On Impeachment Vote

Dan Shaffer sits down with former Attorney General and current Alabama US Senate candidate Jeff Sessions to discuss the recent impeachment.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Sessions Comments On Impeachment Vote

.

This afternoon - i sat down with former attorney general and current alabama u-s senate candidate - jeff sessions - for his take on the impeachment showdown in congress.

He told me - democrats have dug a hole they can't get out of.

He calls the impeachment articles "vague" and "lacking merit" and house speaker pelosi's latest move to hold the articles from the senate - shows that.

3:36-47 i think it indicates they lack confidence in their own impeachment charges.

They know it's insufficient.

Maybe they're hoping some other charge will drop out of the sky he went on to say - when this is over - the democrats will owe the president - and the american people - an apology.

We'll have more of that interview ahead on waay 31 news at 5 and 6.

We have posted the full interview at waay




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.