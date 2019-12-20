Buttigieg takes the heat in latest Dems debate

The last U.S. Democratic presidential debate of the year saw all the candidates weigh in on impeachment before sparks flew between Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren.

PBS NewsHour and Politico hosted the debate a day after the US House voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

None of the candidates opposed impeachment.

Former Vice President Joe Biden opened the floor calling it "necessary" to protect the dignity of office.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) FORMER U.S. VICE PRESIDENT, JOE BIDEN SAYING: "It was a constitutional necessity for the House to act as it did." Senator Amy Klobuchar will sit as one of the jurors in Senate - when it hears the case for removing Trump from office.

She called for testimony from the White House in January.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) SENATOR AMY KLOBUCHAR SAYING: "President Trump thinks he should not be impeached he should not be scared to put forward his own witnesses." But impeachment gave way to talk about money in politics and a feud between Warren and Buttigieg over fundraising burst to the surface.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN) SAYING: ""So, the mayor just recently had a fundraiser that was held in a wine cave full of crystals and served 900-dollar-a-bottle wine.

Think about who comes to that.

He had promised that every fundraiser he would do would be open door, but this one was closed door." (SOUNDBITE) (English) SOUTH BEND, INDIANA MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG SAYING: " I'm literally the only person on this stage who is not a millionaire or billionaire.

.

.

This is the problem with issuing purity tests you cannot yourself pass." There were moments that stirred the crowd - Warren drawing cheers when she slapped down a question over being the oldest to possibly enter office.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN OF MASSACHUSETTS SAYING: "I'd also be the youngest woman ever inaugurated" The exchanges underlined the rising stakes in the Democratic race seven weeks before the first contest in Iowa on February 3.