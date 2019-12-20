Global  

Fantasy Football Today Start & Sit Week 16

Fantasy Football Today Start & Sit Week 16

Fantasy Football Today Start & Sit Week 16

The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the best matchups of the Week 16 NFL slate.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers is the guys' top option this week.
Tweets about this

binghamology

Joshua Bingham Hey Fantasy Football Folks. Which QB would you start today? Wentz vs Dallas or Josh Allen vs New England? #SoundOff 57 minutes ago

MarcNBCBoston

Marc Fortier So... did anyone else start Jameis Winston in their fantasy football championship today? 🤮@MatthewBerryTMR @FieldYates 2 hours ago

FTLSunday

Brian Strait RT @GridironExperts: ‘Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 16’ Championship week kicks off today! Drop any start/sit questions you’ve got! #Fan… 3 hours ago

mariojurisic23

mario 🇭🇷 Today i start my quest to be $1,000 richer and fantasy football champion. Wish me luck y’all 🙏🏼 4 hours ago

Rae_Banzz

The American Expressa Fantasy football Super Bowls start today!! you know da vibes https://t.co/r8mNE9uSIr 5 hours ago

TaKe_5_SHURLAND

Andrew Shurland Ok twitter. Who should I start in my Fantasy Football finals today? 5 hours ago

JeevenMahil

Jeeven Fantasy football finals start today, I have a chance to win $200 🙏 5 hours ago

CycleThom

Thomas Norton Fantasy Football Championships start today. Good luck to everyone out there except @colemc and @MichaelTrimnell 5 hours ago

