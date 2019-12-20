Global  

Harry Dunn's mother speaks after Anne Sacoolas charge

Harry Dunn's mother speaks after Anne Sacoolas charge

Harry Dunn's mother speaks after Anne Sacoolas charge

Harry Dunn's mother, Charlotte Charles, has thanked the media and the public for their support after her son's death.

The Crown Prosecution Service will charge Anne Sacoolas with death by dangerous driving.

Report by Browna.

