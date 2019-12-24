Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Balloon-drop triggers stampede in Sydney mall, injuring Christmas shoppers

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Balloon-drop triggers stampede in Sydney mall, injuring Christmas shoppers

Balloon-drop triggers stampede in Sydney mall, injuring Christmas shoppers

This is the scary moment a balloon-drop during a Christmas promotional event a mall in Sydney, Australia led to a stampede among shoppers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Balloon-drop triggers stampede in Sydney mall, injuring Christmas shoppers

This is the scary moment a balloon-drop during a Christmas promotional event a mall in Sydney, Australia led to a stampede among shoppers.

Video filmed by an eyewitness on Monday (December 23) shows hundreds of shoppers fighting to grab the balloons after they were dropped at Parramatta Westfield.

The balloons were filled with prizes.

The video also shows a large wooden structure falling onto a mall worker dressed up as Santa Claus.

The Santa is sent tumbling backwards.

Children were among the 12 people injured and five were sent to hospital.

Parramatta Westfield's owners have said they will investigate the incident.



Recent related news from verified sources

Five in hospital after balloon drop sparks stampede at Australian shopping center

Five people were hospitalized after Christmas shoppers were crushed in a midnight balloon drop of...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this

jnetscripts

MultiMedia Voucher balloon-drop triggers crushing stampede in Sydney Westfield mall... https://t.co/viZCPRdZTn via @YouTube 3 hours ago

websfavourites

WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! Christmas shoppers injured when balloon-drop contest for free coffee vouchers triggers STAMPEDE https://t.co/JHE0D3WyXt 3 hours ago

indiatimespost

india times post Christmas shoppers injured when balloon-drop contest for free coffee vouchers triggers STAMPEDE… https://t.co/o9j8rNV7r0 3 hours ago

TurntableKittah

Marj "Where 's My Ukrainian Check?!" Oszman 🇺🇸🌎 RT @dailystar: Christmas crush as shoppers rushed to hospital after balloon drop triggers stampede https://t.co/ut3OxixsQ2 11 hours ago

dailystar

Daily Star Christmas crush as shoppers rushed to hospital after balloon drop triggers stampede https://t.co/ut3OxixsQ2 11 hours ago

dailystar

Daily Star Christmas crush as shoppers rushed to hospital after balloon drop triggers stampede https://t.co/ut3OxiP4eC 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chistmas promo goes wrong in Australia [Video]Chistmas promo goes wrong in Australia

Five people were hospitalised on early Tuesday (December 24) morning when a promotional Christmas event ended in a stampede at a shopping mall in a Sydney suburb.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.