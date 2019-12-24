Balloon-drop triggers stampede in Sydney mall, injuring Christmas shoppers

This is the scary moment a balloon-drop during a Christmas promotional event a mall in Sydney, Australia led to a stampede among shoppers.

Video filmed by an eyewitness on Monday (December 23) shows hundreds of shoppers fighting to grab the balloons after they were dropped at Parramatta Westfield.

The balloons were filled with prizes.

The video also shows a large wooden structure falling onto a mall worker dressed up as Santa Claus.

The Santa is sent tumbling backwards.

Children were among the 12 people injured and five were sent to hospital.

Parramatta Westfield's owners have said they will investigate the incident.