Actor Kevin Spacey posts Christmas greeting as Netflix character

"The next time someone does something you don't like, you can go on the attack.

But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected.

You can kill them with kindness," the actor said.

Spacey shared the video in a tweet, his first since December 2018 when he posted another video as the character Frank Underwood, which appeared to reference the misconduct allegations against him.

He was accused in 2017 by more than a dozen men of sexual assault.

Spacey won several legal victories last year after one accuser died, and prosecutors said another accuser was unavailable to testify against the actor.

Following the accusations, Spacey quickly became a pariah in Hollywood.

He lost his starring role in "House of Cards" on Netflix, and the completed film "All the Money in the World" was re-shot without him.