Actor Kevin Spacey posts Christmas greeting as Netflix character

Actor Kevin Spacey posts Christmas greeting as Netflix character

Actor Kevin Spacey posts Christmas greeting as Netflix character

Kevin Spacey appeared in a cryptic minute-long video posted to YouTube as his character from the Netflix series "House of Cards," wishing viewers a Merry Christmas.
Actor Kevin Spacey posts Christmas greeting as Netflix character

"The next time someone does something you don't like, you can go on the attack.

But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected.

You can kill them with kindness," the actor said.

Spacey shared the video in a tweet, his first since December 2018 when he posted another video as the character Frank Underwood, which appeared to reference the misconduct allegations against him.

He was accused in 2017 by more than a dozen men of sexual assault.

Spacey won several legal victories last year after one accuser died, and prosecutors said another accuser was unavailable to testify against the actor.

Following the accusations, Spacey quickly became a pariah in Hollywood.

He lost his starring role in "House of Cards" on Netflix, and the completed film "All the Money in the World" was re-shot without him.



Kevin Spacey posts surreal video as House of Cards character Frank Underwood

The actor, 60, who has faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, shared the minute-long video...
'Can He Be Serious? I'm Dead Serious': Kevin Spacey Posts Bizarre Holiday Video

For the second consecutive year, Kevin Spacey has posted a bizarre video to YouTube on Christmas Eve....
