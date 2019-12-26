Global  

Donald Trump cut from latest Canadian broadcast of Home Alone 2

Donald Trump cut from latest Canadian broadcast of Home Alone 2

Donald Trump cut from latest Canadian broadcast of Home Alone 2

Donald Trump is so unpopular in Canada, his Home Alone 2 scene was cut from the broadcast of the festive film over Christmas.
Fox’s Jesse Watters Argues a ‘Liberal Edit’ Took Trump Out of Canadian Broadcast of Home Alone 2: ‘Makes Them Look Petty’

Fox News host Jesse Watters argued on The Five that a 20-second edit to a Canadian broadcast of Home...
Mediaite - Published

CBC removes Donald Trump's scene from 'Home Alone 2' broadcast: report

Donald Trump's cameo in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" was cut from the film by the Canadian...
FOXNews.com - Published


Chach_Vader

Chach Vader RT @Yascha_Mounk: * Should Donald Trump be impeached? * Do Democrats actually stand a chance of removing Trump from office? * And what do… 8 hours ago

MwlDrlovegrove

Michael W Lovegrove RT @JamilSmith: Don’t wait for history to tell the tale of Donald Trump’s impeachment. Do the accounting now. Why? People needing to learn… 8 hours ago

terrycwou

Terry Derville RT @Reuters: Michael Bloomberg, who ranked fourth in support from Democrat-leaning voters in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, backed the impe… 9 hours ago

Susweca2

Susweca All we've heard ad nauseum for the last year 3 years from the ENTIRE Trump family is how the White House is a "garb… https://t.co/9WqYTjbcUi 9 hours ago

Newsenm

ENM News Microsoft News Poll results that first started picking up steam on Christmas Day showed that support for President… https://t.co/ylO7748Kr9 9 hours ago

Susweca2

Susweca An entire freaking floor in the Trump Tower for a little baby? Anyone who thinks Barron is some kind of innocent no… https://t.co/doDhMVMMRK 10 hours ago

MiddleMolly

Middle Molly: If the Dems nominate a FRUIT FLY- RT @Bandstandchick: @realDonaldTrump Former Rep. Dave Trott (R-MI) is the latest Republican to say Donald Trump should be removed from offi… 12 hours ago

RickFrancis71

Just A Dad The fact this is "news" to any so called "journalist" proves that journalism as our parents knew it is dead. From… https://t.co/mXqfr4WcEm 13 hours ago


Will Dems pay political price for impeachments push? [Video]Will Dems pay political price for impeachments push?

Will impeaching Donald Trump cost democrats in 2020? Larry talks with political experts, including a former congresswoman who voted to impeach President Richard Nixon.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 26:04Published

Trump Jabs Trudeau On 'Home Alone 2' Edit, Says 'The Movie Will Never Be The Same' [Video]Trump Jabs Trudeau On 'Home Alone 2' Edit, Says 'The Movie Will Never Be The Same'

President Trump responded to the 'Home Alone 2" controversy.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:43Published

