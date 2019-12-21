‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day
It was the second-best Christmas Day ever at the U.S. box office.
'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' has the highest-grossing Christmas Day ever with $49.3 million in 2015.
The latest 'Star Wars' film surpassed
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi,' which made
$27.4 million on Christmas in 2017.
And 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,' which
earned $25.8 million on Christmas in 2016.
The domestic box office brought in
around $80 million total on Christmas
this year, according to Comscore.
'The Rise of Skywalker' has earned more than $516 million globally in its first eight days in theaters.
The film is on pace to become Disney's seventh $1 billion movie of 2019.
Despite its poor 55% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes,
the film has been liked by audiences
with an 86% approval rating