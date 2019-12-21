Global  

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day.

It was the second-best Christmas Day ever at the U.S. box office.

'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' has the highest-grossing Christmas Day ever with $49.3 million in 2015.

The latest 'Star Wars' film surpassed 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi,' which made $27.4 million on Christmas in 2017.

And 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,' which earned $25.8 million on Christmas in 2016.

The domestic box office brought in around $80 million total on Christmas this year, according to Comscore.

'The Rise of Skywalker' has earned more than $516 million globally in its first eight days in theaters.

The film is on pace to become Disney's seventh $1 billion movie of 2019.

Despite its poor 55% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has been liked by audiences with an 86% approval rating
