Box Office News On 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Box Office News On 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'Online reviews didn't stop sales.
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is expected to flop at the box office in China

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is expected to flop at the box office in China· "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is expected to flop in China over the weekend after a...
Business Insider


Newest ‘Star Wars’ film produces another box office hit for Disney

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” took in $175.5 million in its opening weekend in the U.S. and...
Seattle Times


CDNewsDispatch

CorporateDispatch Star Wars’ Crosses $300 Million at U.S. Box Office https://t.co/4vqR5ViqRg via Corporate Dispatch #entertainment… https://t.co/aP3O1N1IRp 3 hours ago

nerds4lifee

my house, my rules, my coffee RT @Variety: ‘Star Wars’ Crosses $300 Million at U.S. Box Office as ‘Little Women,’ ‘Jumanji’ Bring Holiday Cheer for Sony https://t.co/xlz… 4 hours ago

valentestyle

tony valente RT @En24_News: Ip Man 4 defeats Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker at the box office | Disney | Bruce Lee | Donnie Yen | George Lucas | Cinema… 10 hours ago

revcinefagia

Revista Cinefagia ‘Star Wars’ Crosses $300 Million at U.S. Box Office as ‘Little Women,’ ‘Jumanji’ Shine https://t.co/cyNDPhMvwL https://t.co/EIfYTcsgMR 12 hours ago

JanesvilleWisco

Janesville Wisconsin * So, What Did Rey Do After Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker's Ending?  CinemaBlend * Box Office: ‘Star Wars: Rise… https://t.co/LMHlZI32zY 13 hours ago


'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend [Video]'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend

Fans of the “Star Wars” franchise did not disappoint for the premiere of “The Rise of Skywalker.” Fans watching the movie on Christmas Day put it over the half-billion-dollar mark at the box..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns Christmas Money [Video]‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns Christmas Money

Here's the story.

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 01:00Published

