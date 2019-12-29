Global  

Attack at rabbi's home 'domestic terrorism' -Cuomo

Attack at rabbi's home 'domestic terrorism' -Cuomo

Attack at rabbi's home 'domestic terrorism' -Cuomo

New York&apos;s governor said a knife attack by an assailant who burst into a party at an Hasidic rabbi&apos;s home and stabbed five people late on Saturday was an act of domestic terrorism.

Lisa Bernhard has more.
Knife rampage at rabbi's home was domestic terrorism, New York governor says

New York's governor said a knife attack by an assailant who burst into a party at a Hasidic rabbi's...
New York attack: Man arrested after five people stabbed at Rabbi's house during Hanukkah celebration

A suspect has been arrested after five people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's New York home during...
Simplenewsuk

SimpleNews.co.uk Monsey Hanukkah stabbing: Suspect pleads not guilty to five attempted murder charges after attack at rabbi&apos;s h… https://t.co/IQHVhrCK7b 14 hours ago

Simplenewsuk

SimpleNews.co.uk Monsey Hanukkah stabbing: Suspect in attack at rabbi&apos;s home detained as incident is branded &apos;domestic ter… https://t.co/MuDMw2YjaM 15 hours ago


Cuomo Calls N.Y. Anti-Semitic Attack Domestic Terrorism [Video]Cuomo Calls N.Y. Anti-Semitic Attack Domestic Terrorism

The suspect in the Monsey attack, Grafton Thomas, is being held on $5 million bail. CBS News' Laura Podesta reports.

Governor: Stabbing an attack of domestic terrorism [Video]Governor: Stabbing an attack of domestic terrorism

An attack on a New York rabbi's home in which five people were stabbed was an act of domestic terrorism, the state's governor has said.

