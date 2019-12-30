Putin Invites Donald Trump To Moscow In 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited President Donald Trump to Moscow in 2020.

According to CNN, the message was read from Putin’s holiday greetings to foreign leaders.

Putin said Russia and the U.S. were “historically responsible for ensuring global security and stability.” The holiday message came after a separate readout of a phone call between Trump and Putin.

The two discussed “matters of mutual interest” and agreed to “continue bilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism.”