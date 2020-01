Dr. Eugene Gosy trial to start in January 2020

5:30 SHOW OPENGOOD EVENING ONCEAGAIN...THE YEAR 2020 WILLHOPEFULLY DELIVERCLOSURE IN THE CASEOF AN AMHERSTDOCTOR WHO LEFT ACOMMUNITY IN AHEALTH CARE CRISIS.DR. EUGENE GOSYGRABBED THEHEADLINES WHEN HEWAS ARRESTEDSEVERAL YEARS AGO..HE'S ACCUSED OFPRESCRIBING DRUGSTHAT CAUSEDSEVERAL DEATHS.TONIGHT 7EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER ED REILLYWALKS US THROUGHTHE CASE...THAT ISABOUT TO FINALLYCOME TO A HEAD..WHAT BETTER WAY TOCOMMIT A CRIME THANTO HAVE THEGOVERNMENTREIMBURSE YOU FORTHE POISON YOU ARESPILLING ONTO THESTREETSIN APRIL 2016 .

DR.EUGENE GOSY WASINDICTED ON 114COUNTS OF ILLEGALLYISSUING THOUSANDSOF PRESCRIPTIONSFOR CONTROLLEDNARCOTICS.THE 55-YEAR-OLDWILLIAMSVILLEPHYSCIAN WAS ALSOCHARGED WITHHEALTH CARE FRAUD.TO BE GIVEN THESEDRUGS AND TO BEGIVEN THESEINSTRUMENTS OFDEATH AND BASICALLYSENT ON YOUR WAY ISLARGELYIRRESPONSIBLEBUT THE CHARGESCAUSED A COMMUNITYHEALTH CRISISBECAUSE GOSY'SNEUROLOGY AND PAINMANAGEMENT OFFICEWAS ONE OF THELARGEST IN THESTATE.IT'S CLOSURE MEANTTHOUSANDS OFCHRONIC PAINPATIENTS WERE LEFTIN CRISIS.THEY JUST DON'TREALIZE WHAT THISDOES TO THE PEOPLEI THOUGH FOR SUREYESTERDAY THAT IWASN'T HEREANYMORE .

AND IDON'T KNOW IF IWANTED TO BEA FEDERAL DISTRICTCOURT JUDGEEVENTUALLY RULEDTHAT DOCTOR GOSYCOULD CONTINUE HISMEDICAL PRACTICE ONTHE CONDITION THATHE WAS OVERSEEN BYSUPERVISINGPHYSICIAN DR.ROBERT MILCH FROMHOSPICE.IT WAS IN THE WORDSOF DR. MILCH APOTENTIAL HEALTHCARE SUNAMITHEN IN NOVEMBER2017 - A 166-COUNTSUPERSEDINGINDICTMENT UPPEDTHE CHARGESAGAINST GOSYALLEGING THEDOCTOR'S UNLAWFULBEHAVIOR RESULTEDIN THE DEATH OF 6PATIENTS.WITHOUT DOCTORGOSY THERE, WITHOUTHIS UNIQUE SKILLS ANDEXPERIENCE, THISPRACTICE WILL CLOSEDEFENSE ATTORNEYJOEL DANIELS ARGUEDDR. GOSY HELPEDTHOUSANDS OFPATIENTS RELEASINGA STATEMENT SAYING"ALL MEDICAL CAREHAS RISKS,ESPECIALLY WHEN APATIENT DOES NOTFOLLOW PHYSICIANINSTRUCTIONS."IN EARLY DECEMBER ..

PROSECUTORSDROPPED 88 OF THEFELONY COUNTSAGAINST GOSY.BUT THE STAGE ISSTILL SET FOR WHATCOULD BE A MONTH'SLONG TRIAL ASCHARGE