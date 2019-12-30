Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

A Flood Warning is in effect for the time being in Oconto due to an ice jam.

Besides this, the New Year starts off quiet and mild with skies turning partly cloudy later in the afternoon.

Highs will climb into the mid-30s with a steady SSW wind.

Tonight will be relatively mild and quiet with skies becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows will be in the upper-20s.

Thursday will be mild with highs near 40 degrees, though there could be a few stray sprinkles.

A weak disturbance will pass Friday possibly bringing a few flurries or a snow shower.

Highs will be around the freezing mark.

This weekend, we could see a few snow showers or flurries on Sunday, otherwise temps will generally be in the 30s.