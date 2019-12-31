WEB EXTRA: US Embassy Stormed

Global  

Protesters in Iraq attacked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, setting fires and breaking windows.

A U.S. official told CBS News that protesters scaled a wall and got into a reception area outside the compound.

The protest was in response to American airstrikes over the weekend that killed 25 fighters from an Iranian-backed militia.
