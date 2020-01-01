Global  

Pope sorry for ‘losing patience’ with well-wisher who grabbed his hand

Pope Francis has apologised for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him towards her.

In his new year wishes to the public in St Peter’s Square, Francis confessed to losing his patience with the woman while he was walking in the square on Tuesday night to admire the Vatican’s Nativity scene.

Cameras captured the scene when the woman, from behind a barrier, reached out and grabbed the pope’s hand, pulling him violently towards her.
Pope: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked me

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has apologized for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



