Hong Kong police arrest young protester at peaceful pro-democracy demonstration now < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:46s - Published Hong Kong police arrest young protester at peaceful pro-democracy demonstration Police in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, arrest a young protester during a peaceful pro-democracy demonstration on New Year's Day (January 1). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Hong Kong police arrest young protester at peaceful pro-democracy demonstration Police in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, arrest a young protester during a peaceful pro-democracy demonstration on New Year's Day (January 1). The police can be seen raising blue and black warning flags to warn protesters over the possible use of teargas.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Tiffany's holiday sales rise on higher China spending Tiffany's holiday sales grew about 1% to 3% on strong spending by Chinese shoppers. Fred Katayama reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:37Published 6 days ago HK protesters gather for free Christmas dinner As protests in Hong Kong resulted in the use of tear gas and pepper spray on Christmas Day, one restaurant provided relief in the form of free dinner for protesters to celebrate the festival. Jayson.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35Published 6 days ago