Hong Kong police arrest young protester at peaceful pro-democracy demonstration

Police in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, arrest a young protester during a peaceful pro-democracy demonstration on New Year's Day (January 1).
Police in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, arrest a young protester during a peaceful pro-democracy demonstration on New Year's Day (January 1).

The police can be seen raising blue and black warning flags to warn protesters over the possible use of teargas.




