Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Netanyahu Kicks Off 2020 With Request For Immunity From Knesset

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Netanyahu Kicks Off 2020 With Request For Immunity From Knesset

Netanyahu Kicks Off 2020 With Request For Immunity From Knesset

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested immunity from prosecution in three corruption cases.

CNN reports Netanyahu faces indictment on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Netanyahu submitted the request to the Knesset late Wednesday night, saying he plans on leading the country "for many years to come." What is being done to me is a field court-martial by misleading the public.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Netanyahu Kicks Off 2020 With Request For Immunity From Knesset

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released



Recent related news from verified sources

Benjamin Netanyahu requested immunity in Parliament

Benjamin Netanyahu requested immunity in ParliamentIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accused of corruption in a number of situations and vying...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •HaaretzSeattle TimesJerusalem Post


Israeli PM Netanyahu asks for parliamentary immunity amid corruption charges

Tel Aviv [Israel], Jan 2 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday requested...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesHaaretz



You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Netanyahu Kicks Off 2020 With Request For Immunity From Knesset: https://t.co/39vWpcHgCF #BenjaminNetanyahu 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Netanyahu kicks off 2020 with request for immunity from Knesset [Video]Netanyahu kicks off 2020 with request for immunity from Knesset

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested immunity from prosecution in three corruption cases.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.