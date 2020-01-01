Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Local residents welcome 2020 throughout Milwaukee County

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
Local residents welcome 2020 throughout Milwaukee County

Local residents welcome 2020 throughout Milwaukee County

Patrons arrived for breakfast, but stayed for the conversation.

Discussing many things in common that they expect from the new year.

Several looked forward to getting a fresh start.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local residents welcome 2020 throughout Milwaukee County

HAPPY NEW YEAR - THANKS FORBEING WITH US.

ON DAY ONE --WE WANTED TO SEE WHAT YOUTHOUGHT ABOUT THE NEW YEAR.SOME PEOPLE ON THE INTERNETARE CALLING IT THE SECONDCOMING OF THE ROARING 20s.WESENT OUR MARY JO OLA OUT TOSEE HOW PEOPLE IN SOUTHEASTWISCONSIN ARE FEELING ABOUT20-20."It's going to take some timefor a lot of us to get used towriting 2020.

As we settleinto that routine we metpeople who had a differentidea of what they thought thisyear would look like."NATS--RESTAURANT HERE AT JOHNNY V'SCLASSIC CAFE IN WEST ALLIS...AGOOD BREAKFAST BRINGS PEOPLETOGETHER.TODAY THEY ALL HAVEAT LEAST ONE THING INCOMMON...A FRESH START TO 2020."To me it sounds so futuristiclike holy mackerel 2020 thatsounds way into the distantfuture"The 90s was like 5years ago to me still."ASPATRICK VELYOV HAD BREAKFASTWITH HIS SON AND A FRIEND...WEFOUND THAT HE IS ONE OF MANYWHO HAD A DIFFERENT IDEA OF2020 GROWING UP.: "What didyou envision the year 2020would look like?""flying cars,jetpacks.

I never thought thisfar ahead but 2020 was justthis crazy future." "I had avery Jetson like a view of itwhere they had the flyingcars."SEEMS LIKE FLYING CARSARE A POPULAR DREAM."Ifanything that would be what Iwould like is a flying car,much easier to get to work.coast over the Marquetteinterchange!

Exactly exactly.FLYING CARS MAY NOT BE HEREYET BUT THERE ARE SOME THINGSIN 20-20 PEOPLE ADMIT THEYNEVER IMAGINED.You know whowould've even thought yeah Ineed a computer in my handwhich is the iPhone now nowit's got as much computingpower as they used to have inthe big rooms when I wasyounger."AS WE EMBARK ON A NEWERA...SOME THINGS STAY THESAME.PEOPLE TELL US THEIRHOPES FOR THE NEW YEARINCLUDE: BEING A BETTERPERSON...THAT RESEARCHERSDISCOVER NEW CURES FORDISEASES...AND WISCONSINSPORTS TEAMS KEEP ON WINNING.MARY JO OLA




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Broward Residents Said Farewell To 2019 [Video]Broward Residents Said Farewell To 2019

The traditional 700-pound anchor was dropped in Broward County to ring-in 2020.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:03Published

New year will bring local political change [Video]New year will bring local political change

San Diego city residents will elect a new mayor in 2020, while voters in the region will also elect two new members of Congress and county supervisors

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.