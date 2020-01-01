Local residents welcome 2020 throughout Milwaukee County

HAPPY NEW YEAR - THANKS FORBEING WITH US.

ON DAY ONE --WE WANTED TO SEE WHAT YOUTHOUGHT ABOUT THE NEW YEAR.SOME PEOPLE ON THE INTERNETARE CALLING IT THE SECONDCOMING OF THE ROARING 20s.WESENT OUR MARY JO OLA OUT TOSEE HOW PEOPLE IN SOUTHEASTWISCONSIN ARE FEELING ABOUT20-20."It's going to take some timefor a lot of us to get used towriting 2020.

As we settleinto that routine we metpeople who had a differentidea of what they thought thisyear would look like."NATS--RESTAURANT HERE AT JOHNNY V'SCLASSIC CAFE IN WEST ALLIS...AGOOD BREAKFAST BRINGS PEOPLETOGETHER.TODAY THEY ALL HAVEAT LEAST ONE THING INCOMMON...A FRESH START TO 2020."To me it sounds so futuristiclike holy mackerel 2020 thatsounds way into the distantfuture"The 90s was like 5years ago to me still."ASPATRICK VELYOV HAD BREAKFASTWITH HIS SON AND A FRIEND...WEFOUND THAT HE IS ONE OF MANYWHO HAD A DIFFERENT IDEA OF2020 GROWING UP.: "What didyou envision the year 2020would look like?""flying cars,jetpacks.

I never thought thisfar ahead but 2020 was justthis crazy future." "I had avery Jetson like a view of itwhere they had the flyingcars."SEEMS LIKE FLYING CARSARE A POPULAR DREAM."Ifanything that would be what Iwould like is a flying car,much easier to get to work.coast over the Marquetteinterchange!

Exactly exactly.FLYING CARS MAY NOT BE HEREYET BUT THERE ARE SOME THINGSIN 20-20 PEOPLE ADMIT THEYNEVER IMAGINED.You know whowould've even thought yeah Ineed a computer in my handwhich is the iPhone now nowit's got as much computingpower as they used to have inthe big rooms when I wasyounger."AS WE EMBARK ON A NEWERA...SOME THINGS STAY THESAME.PEOPLE TELL US THEIRHOPES FOR THE NEW YEARINCLUDE: BEING A BETTERPERSON...THAT RESEARCHERSDISCOVER NEW CURES FORDISEASES...AND WISCONSINSPORTS TEAMS KEEP ON WINNING.MARY JO OLA