New South Wales declares state of emergency over wildfires

A third state of emergency will be declared for Australia's most populous state as thousands of people evacuate away from bushfire-ravaged towns.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the declaration would come into effect from 9am on Friday before extreme conditions return to the state by Saturday.
