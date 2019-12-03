Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple on Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary | OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple on Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary | OneIndia News

Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple on Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary | OneIndia News

DEVOTEES CELEBRATE GURU GOBIND SINGH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY, DEVOTEES OFFER PRAYERS AT GOLDEN TEMPLE IN PUNJAB, DEVOTEES CELEBRATE GURU GOBIND SINGH JAYANTI 2020, DEVOTEES THRONG GOLDEN TEMPLE, TAKE DIP IN HOLY WATER
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alokkumarsonu88

alok kumar sonu RT @ANI: Amritsar: Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple(Harmandir Sahib) on #GuruGobindSingh's birth anniversary. #Punjab https://t.co/… 8 minutes ago

JeevanjotDhill2

Jeevanjot Dhillon https://t.co/g6QoyUrVEs Large number of devotees visited Harmandeer Sahib to offer prayers and seek blessings of… https://t.co/xz74X97g7c 32 minutes ago

srinitesh

NITESH Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple on birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh https://t.co/nIb9Z8mqbp https://t.co/RoIa8qEy4c 1 hour ago

srinitesh

NITESH #Jaiguru Happy Birthday GuruGobindSinghji Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple on birth anniversary of Guru Go… https://t.co/KtbojZROAO 1 hour ago

ThakurKushPrat1

Thakur Kush Pratap Singh RT @DDNewsLive: President #RamNathKovind , Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu and Prime Minister @narendramodi pay homage to Guru Gobind Sing… 1 hour ago

ApnaTimeAaega

B K Team Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Devotees Offer Prayers At Golden Temple https://t.co/MOgEDRmjwU 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Manmohan Singh says the 1984 riots could have been avoided by Narsimha Rao | OneIndia News [Video]Manmohan Singh says the 1984 riots could have been avoided by Narsimha Rao | OneIndia News

FORMER PM MANMOHAN SINGH AT AN EVENT TO MARK THE 100th BIRTH ANNIVERSARY OF FORMER PM INDER KUMAR GUJRAL SPOKE ABOUT THE 1984 RIOTS AND SAID THAT ONE CRUCIAL STEP COULD HAVE AVOIDED THE MASSACRE. HE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:20Published

SGPC recreates Guru Ka Bagh in Amritsar near Golden Temple [Video]SGPC recreates Guru Ka Bagh in Amritsar near Golden Temple

SGPC recreates Guru Ka Bagh in Amritsar near Golden Temple

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.