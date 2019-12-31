Global  

Onward movie - In Theaters March 6

Onward movie - In Theaters March 6

Disney Pixar's Onward - In Theaters March 6 Disney and Pixar's Onward cometh to theaters March 6.

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers (voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.

A new trailer and poster are now available, and new character posters were recently revealed, introducing cast members Mel Rodriguez, who voices Officer Colt Bronco; Lena Waithe, who lends her voice to Officer Specter; and Ali Wong, the voice of Officer Gore.

Directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae, “Onward” opens in U.S. theaters on March 6, 2020.
Movies & VOD Onward | In Theaters March 6 https://t.co/Yf3ufHwXqU #Movie #Disney #Pixar #MovieTrailer #DisneyPixar 4 days ago

MBQ Kuwait  New Teaser for Pixar and Disney Upcoming movie #Onward Coming to theaters March 6, 2020 https://t.co/s6vSfGCCwY 6 days ago

SuperstarMomJen Happy #nationalpopcornday 🍿 Are you excited for the new @Disney pixar movie #onward ? My boys are so excited!!! It… https://t.co/K3EEg46wIo 1 week ago


