Florence Pugh suggests audiences need to pay close attention to Little Women

Florence Pugh suggests audiences need to pay close attention to Little Women

Florence Pugh suggests audiences need to pay close attention to Little Women

Florence Pugh has suggested that audience should pay close attention to 'Little Women', revealing that something is happening in the "background of every scene".
Florence Pugh defends Zach Braff relationship [Video]Florence Pugh defends Zach Braff relationship

Florence Pugh has hit back at criticism of the large age gap between her and boyfriend Zach Braff, 44.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published

The Cast Of Little Women Plays Sketch, Please [Video]The Cast Of Little Women Plays Sketch, Please

The cast of Little Women (Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen) stop by Refinery29 to play Sketch, Please, where they answer questions by showing off their drawing skills.

Credit: Refinery 29     Duration: 03:41Published

