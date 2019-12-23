Florence Pugh suggests audiences need to pay close attention to Little Women now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:10s - Published Florence Pugh suggests audiences need to pay close attention to Little Women Florence Pugh has suggested that audience should pay close attention to 'Little Women', revealing that something is happening in the "background of every scene".

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources



You Might Like



Tweets about this