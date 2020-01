PM Modi attacks Cong over CAA protests, says Cong taking out rallies against refugees |OneIndia News 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:15s - Published PM Modi attacks Cong over CAA protests, says Cong taking out rallies against refugees |OneIndia News PM MODI ON A 2-DAY VISIT TO KARNATAKA, PM MODI RELEASED THE 3RD INSTALLMENT OF PRADHAN MANTRI KISAN SAMMAN NIDHI TODAY, DEATH OF BABIES AT KOTA HOSPITAL SPARKS POLITICAL WAR OF WORDS, GIRIRAJ SINGH: TEACH BHAGWAT GITA IN SCHOOLS TO STOP CHILDREN FROM CONSUMING BEEF, CONG ATTACKS KERALA CM FOR SHARING RAHUL GANDHI'S LETTER ON SOCIAL MEDIA, TATA SONS MOVES SC AGAINST NCLAT ORDER REINSTATING CYRUS MISTRY, DELHI FACTORY FIRE: FIREFIGHTER KILLED, 14 INJURED...AND OTHER NEWS