Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Texas Judge Denies Injunction For 11-Month-Old On Life Support

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Texas Judge Denies Injunction For 11-Month-Old On Life Support

Texas Judge Denies Injunction For 11-Month-Old On Life Support

Tinslee Lewis has been hospitalized at Cook Children’s Medical Center since her premature birth in February.

She is in the NICU and requires full respiratory and cardiac support, in addition to deep sedation to keep her medically paralyzed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1200WOAI

1200 WOAI A judge is denying a temporary injunction to keep a terminally-ill eleven-month old Texas baby on life-support. https://t.co/Dx9BsCYXrS 1 hour ago

Sean_Blackwolf

blackwolf ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @ZNEWSNET: TEXAS RIGHT TO LIFE reports: BREAKING: Judge denies Baby Tinslee temporary injunction | Texas Right to Life https://t.co/Zpg… 3 hours ago

ZNEWSNET

ZENITH NEWS® TEXAS RIGHT TO LIFE reports: BREAKING: Judge denies Baby Tinslee temporary injunction | Texas Right to Life https://t.co/Zpgo1DWRin 3 hours ago

MaryBooth2017

Mary Booth 🎄 RT @wbir: Baby Tinslee was given 7 days to live after Texas judge denies injunction https://t.co/lICdrfgacs 4 hours ago

wbir

WBIR Channel 10 Baby Tinslee was given 7 days to live after Texas judge denies injunction https://t.co/lICdrfgacs 4 hours ago

BrazosPolitics

Brazos Politics According to pro-life group Texas Right to Life, a judge "denied Baby Tinslee Lewis a temporary injunction. The dec… https://t.co/sRI7gApMEK 5 hours ago

gpmarx_g

G Paul Marx Doctors: “give up” Mom: “no!” Court says “give up”. “Baby Tinslee has been hospitalized with grave lung and heart p… https://t.co/lkf9rdnjXA 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hearing In Fort Worth On Whether To Pull Life Support For Child In Hospital [Video]Hearing In Fort Worth On Whether To Pull Life Support For Child In Hospital

The family of Tinslee Lewis is asking an appellate judge to issue an injunction to ensure the Cook Children's Medical Center doesn't take her off life support.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:47Published

Court Fight Resumes In The Morning As Family Tries To Keep Child Alive [Video]Court Fight Resumes In The Morning As Family Tries To Keep Child Alive

A new judge will look into the case of Tinslee Lewis and whether a local hospital can take her off life support.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.