Bharti as Kammo Bua, Kapil Sharma COMEDY With Kajol Ajay Devgn | Tanhaji | The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show | Kammo Bua aka Bharti Singh has a major doubt on Ajay Devgn and Kajol's relationship.

Watch the video.
Ajay Devgn prefers keeping mum most of the time because Kajol speaks on his behalf

Upcoming weekend on The Kapil Sharma Show will be full of love, romance and comedy when Bollywood's...
Mid-Day - Published


Ajay Devgn and Kajol promote ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ in style [Video]Ajay Devgn and Kajol promote ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ in style

Actor Ajay Devgn and Kajol are currently on a promotional spree to promote their upcoming film "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior".

Kajol & Ajay's new pic from 'Tanhaji' wins hearts [Video]Kajol & Ajay's new pic from 'Tanhaji' wins hearts

Kajol shared a photo on Instagram where she is seen posing with husband Ajay Devgn, dressed up as their characters in the upcoming film "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior".

