Charlotte Crosby to star in Australian version of I'm A Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby to star in Australian version of I'm A Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby to star in Australian version of I'm A Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby has confirmed she will appear in the Australian version of 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!', and joked she no longer has to Photoshop her head onto the "English line-up".
Charlotte Crosby announces appearance in Australian I'm A Celebrity after being banned from UK version

*Charlotte Crosby has announced exciting news.* Credit: Getty The former Geordie Shore star has...
Now - Published


