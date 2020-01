Churches debate security question

SEVERAL DEADLY SHOOTERSITUATIONS.THE MOST RECENT... BEING THESHOOTING IN A FORT WORTH-AREACHURCH SUNDAYMORNING IN TEXAS.IT CAME AT THE END OF THE WORSTYEAR FOR MASS KILLINGS IN THEU-S... ON RECORD.THE ASSOCIATED PRESS... U-S-ATODAY... AND NORTHEASTERNUNIVERSITY SAY...THERE WERE 41 INCIDENTS LASTYEAR -- WHICH IS MORE THAN ANYOTHER YEAR INHISTORY.33 OF THEM INVOLVED FIREARMS.OVERALL... 211-PEOPLE WEREKILLED.THAT WAS DOWN FROM 2018... WHEN59-PEOPLE WERE KILLED IN THE LASVEGAS FESTIVALSHOOTING ALONE.NOW IN THE TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING-- THE GUNMAN KILLED TWO MEMBERSOF THECONGREGATION... BEFORE SECURITYKILLED HIM.IT'S RAISING THE IMPORTANTQUESTION -- SHOULD MORE CHURCHESIMPLEMENTSIMILAR SAFETY MEASURES?FOX 47'S CARLA BAYRON TALKEDWITH A SECURITY CONSULTANT INMASON... WHOPROVIDES FIREARMS TRAINING FORCHURCHES ACROSS THE STATE."CHURCHES ARE VULNERABLE TO SOMANY THREATS." 23;49;48 DAVIDNELSON HELPS CHURCHES START ASECURITY TEAM FROM THE GROUNDUP."OUR PROGARM IS REALITY BASED SOIT REQUIRES YOU TO MOVE.

YOU'REGOING TO CHASE A SHOOTER DOWN,YOU'RE GOING TO GUARD PEOPLE.YOU'RE GOING TO EVACUATE."23;48;33HE SAYS THE CALLS HE GETS -FROM BOTH SMALL AND LARGECHURCHES ALIKE - ARE ALLCENTEREDAROUND ACTIVE SHOOTERSITUATIONS.HE'S ALSO SEEING MORE CHURCHESOPEN TO CONCEAL CARRY--WHICH HE BELIEVES IS THE BESTTHING FAITH-BASED ORGANIZATIONSCAN DO FOR SECURITY."I THINK THAT PASTORS SHOULDREALLY BE WILLING TO SIT DOWNAND HAVE A CONVERSATION ABOUTWHO DO WE LET CONCEAL CARRY?WHAT KIND OF TRAINING SHOULDTHEY HAVE?

SHOULD THEY HAVEIDENTIFIERS?

I THINK IT SHOULDBE REALLY TALKED ABOUT WITHINCHURCHES." 23;53;46"A LOT OF OUR CHURCHES ARECALLING AND ASKING, WHAT DO WEDO?" 23;31;41 JARED SHORT IS AMINISTRY INSURANCE SPECIALIST INMASON.HE SEES MORE CHURCHES CONCERNEDABOUT ACTIVE SHOOTER DAMAGELIABILITY... AND PROTECTIONFOR THEIR SECURITY TEAMS.ALTHOUGH THE CHALLENGE - HESAYS - CHURCHES FACE- IS FINDINGBALANCE BETWEEN FAITH ANDSECURITY."A LOT OF CHURCHES OUT OF JUSTFEAR, DON'T WANT TO REACT ANDDON'T WANT TO PUT SOMETHINGTOGETHER BECAUSE IT'S JUST ASCARY TOPIC.

WHAT OUR JOB IS TOTO SAY; CHURCH, WE NEED YOU TOHAVE A POLICYHERE, A PLAN BECAUSE IN SOMEAREAS OF LIFE YOU GET A SECONDCHANCE, BUT IN CHURCHES,SOMETIMES YOU DON'T GET A SECONDCHANCE." 23;34;52DESPITE HESITATION..

NELSON SAYSTAKING A PROACTIVE APPROACH ISIMPORTANT."THE MORE THEY SIT BACK ANDPRETEND IT DOESN'T EXIST, THEMORE IT'S JUST GOING TO KEEPHAPPENING."23;50;45CARLA BAYRON, FOX 47 NEWSNOW NELSON SAYS... IF CHURCHESALLOW THEIR SECURITY TEAM TO GETFIREARMS TRAINING...THEY SHOULD BE TRAINED ON ACONSISTENT BASIS..

SO THEY'REPREPARED.

MICHIGAN LAWALLOWS CHURCHES TO DECIDE FORTHEMSELVES... IF THEY WANT TOALLO