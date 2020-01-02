Ajay Devgn first look from 'Bhuj :The Pride Of India' is out 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:43s - Published Ajay Devgn first look from 'Bhuj :The Pride Of India' is out Actor Ajay Devgn will portray the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in one of his upcoming films 'Bhuj:The Pride of India'.