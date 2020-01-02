Global  

Ajay Devgn first look from 'Bhuj :The Pride Of India' is out

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Ajay Devgn first look from 'Bhuj :The Pride Of India' is out

Ajay Devgn first look from 'Bhuj :The Pride Of India' is out

Actor Ajay Devgn will portray the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in one of his upcoming films 'Bhuj:The Pride of India'.
Recent related news from verified sources

Bhuj: The Pride of India - Ajay Devgn looks impressive as Sq Ld Vijay Karnik

The makers of Bhuj: The Pride of India have released the first look of Ajay Devgn from the film and...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Bollywood LifeZee NewsIndian Express


'Bhuj': Ajay Devgn's first look unveiled

The much-awaited first look of Ajay Devgn's upcoming next 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' is out. The...
IndiaTimes - Published


