Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pentagon: US Air Strike Kills Key Iranian General

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Pentagon: US Air Strike Kills Key Iranian GeneralIran is promising revenge after a U.S. air strike kills one of its top generals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

UAE calls for wisdom to avert confrontation, after Iranian commander killed

United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Friday that wisdom...
Reuters - Published

U.S. says it kills top Iranian commander Soleimani in air strike

Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, was killed early on Friday in a...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaMENAFN.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ItsKosgei

Festus Kosgei RT @NationBreaking: US AIRSTRIKE kills high level Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani at Iraq airport on President Donald Trump ord… 3 minutes ago

rainbowrider111

Gloria Cato RT @codeofvets: We pray for the safety of our troops, divine strength for them and a swift demise for our enemies. May they see our might a… 4 minutes ago

Justforgames981

Justforgames RT @Reuters: The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in an air strike at Baghdad airport. The Pentagon said Preside… 5 minutes ago

wylie75069

Howard wylie RT @RealMattCouch: BREAKING: U.S. Air Strike Kills Two Top Iranian Officials in Baghdad, Pentagon CONFIRMS https://t.co/rPkbYBrEhg 6 minutes ago

JoseThePaisa

#InternetBillofRights 4Jose RT @jamiedupree: Iran vows revenge after US strike in Iraq kills Iranian General Qassem Soleimani - Pentagon says he was planning further a… 12 minutes ago

jamiedupree

Jamie Dupree Iran vows revenge after US strike in Iraq kills Iranian General Qassem Soleimani - Pentagon says he was planning fu… https://t.co/QOscvYT5Pt 17 minutes ago

fxp123

Algernon Fross U.S. Strike in Iraq Kills Qassim Suleimani, Commander of Iranian Forces Suleimani was planning attacks on Americans… https://t.co/FvVtBnuKBk 27 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pentagon Says Attack Killed Top Iranian Military Commander [Video]Pentagon Says Attack Killed Top Iranian Military Commander

Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite military force, was killed in a U.S. air strike in Baghdad.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:27Published

US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike [Video]US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike

The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.