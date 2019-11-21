Global  

US Army Bans TikTok App

US Army Bans TikTok App

US Army Bans TikTok App

The U.S. Army will no longer allow TikTok on government-issued phones Cited as a security risk, the Army is the second military branch to place such a ban.
US Army bans TikTok amid growing concern about app's Chinese roots

US Army bans TikTok amid growing concern about app's Chinese rootsThe U.S. Army has banned military personnel from using the popular video app TikTok on...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Army: TikTok Security Risk, Banned on Govt Phones

After determining the popular Chinese video app poses a threat to security, the Army has issued a ban...
Newsmax - Published


US Army To Investigate TikTok After Congressional Warning [Video]US Army To Investigate TikTok After Congressional Warning

The US Army is undertaking a security assessment of China-owned social media platform TikTok. The move came after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer raised national security concerns over the..

