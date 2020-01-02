Tribunal rules ethical veganism is philosophical belief

Jordi Casamitjana speaks outside Norwich Magistrates' Court after an employment tribunal ruled that ethical veganism is a philosophical belief.

Mr Casamitjana said he was sacked by the League Against Cruel Sports after raising concerns that its pension fund was being invested into companies involved in animal testing.

The tribunal will now determine whether the League Against Cruel Sports treated Mr Casamitjana less favourably because of his belief in ethical veganism.

The League Against Cruel Sports said it sacked Mr Casamitjana for gross misconduct and that linking the decision to his veganism was "factually wrong".