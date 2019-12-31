Soleimani attack site cleared as Iraqis celebrate his death 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:02s - Published Soleimani attack site cleared as Iraqis celebrate his death Workers in Baghdad began clearing debris near the city's international airport following an air strike that killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Friday. 0

