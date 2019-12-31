Global  

Soleimani attack site cleared as Iraqis celebrate his death

Workers in Baghdad began clearing debris near the city&apos;s international airport following an air strike that killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Friday.
