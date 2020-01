Rachel Garceau's On Your Side forecast 1/3/20

COMFORTABLY COOLCONDITIONS SET INFOR FRIDAY UNDERTHE INFLUENCE OFMILDSOUTHEASTERLYFLOW, THOUGH THEWIND WILL ALSOSTART PICKING UPLATER IN THE DAYAHEAD OF A QUICK-MOVING COOL FRONTTHAT IS SET TOSWEEP THROUGH ONSATURDAY.

THEFRONT WILL BRING AQUICK ROUND OFLIGHT SNOW TO THEMOUNTAIN WITH AFEW RAIN SHOWERSPOPPING UP IN THEVALLEY AS WELLTHOUGH MOSTAREAS WILL STAY DRYTOMORROW.

THEGUSTY WINDS WILLSTART SUBSIDINGSUNDAY MORNING,THEN ANOTHERROUND OF MOISTUREPOPS UP SUNDAYAFTERNOON, ANDWITH COLDERCONDITIONS INPLACE, WE COULDSEE A FEW SNOWSHOWERS ACROSSTHE TREASURE ANDMAGIC VALLEYSTHOUGH LITTLE ISEXPECTED IN THEWAY OFACCUMULATION.EVEN IN THEMOUNTAINS, I EXPECTONLY A COUPLE OFINCHES OFACCUMULATIONFROM SATURDAYMORNING THROUGHSUNDAY NIGHT.CONDITIONS SET INFOR FRIDAY UNDERTHE INFLUENCE OFMILDSOUTHEASTERLYFLOW, THOUGH THEWIND WILL ALSOSTART PICKING UPLATER IN THE DAYAHEAD OF A QUICK-MOVING COOL FRONTTHAT IS SET TOSWEEP THROUGH ONSATURDAY.

THEFRONT WILL BRING AQUICK ROUND OFLIGHT SNOW TO THEMOUNTAIN WITH AFEW RAIN SHOWERSPOPPING UP IN THEVALLEY AS WELLTHOUGH MOSTAREAS WILL STAY DRYTOMORROW.

THEGUSTY WINDS WILLSTART SUBSIDINGSUNDAY MORNING,THEN ANOTHERROUND OF MOISTUREPOPS UP SUNDAYAFTERNOON, ANDWITH COLDERCONDITIONS INPLACE, WE COULDSEE A FEW SNOWSHOWERS ACROSSTHE TREASURE ANDMAGIC VALLEYSTHOUGH LITTLE ISEXPECTED IN THEWAY OFACCUMULATION.