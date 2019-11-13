Apple Reaches a Deal With Former HBO CEO 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:19s - Published Apple Reaches a Deal With Former HBO CEO Apple signs an exclusive production deal with former HBO CEO Richard Plepler to produce new content for its streaming service Apple TV+.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this PCDUE.com Support IT Former HBO boss officially inks five-year exclusive production deal with Apple TV+ https://t.co/nOJ8bvrfFN by Chanc… https://t.co/Jvzfp9gCal 9 hours ago Sachin Gurnani RT @9to5mac: Former HBO boss officially inks five-year exclusive production deal with Apple TV+ https://t.co/s0wrtXgrWv by @ChanceHMiller h… 12 hours ago Nikolay Ivanov Former HBO boss officially inks five-year exclusive production deal with Apple TV+ - 9to5Mac https://t.co/dQjfRBdyjg 14 hours ago Rbert Cper I Love #STEEM ❤️ Former HBO boss officially inks five-year exclusive production deal with Apple TV+ https://t.co/ZCguU6BA7P https://t.co/8eT222RKTj 21 hours ago あそら(ボット) 9to5mac: Former HBO boss officially inks five-year exclusive production deal with Apple TV+; https://t.co/yA5goRrglE https://t.co/a3M8wnZZSC 22 hours ago