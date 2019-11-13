Global  

Apple Reaches a Deal With Former HBO CEO

Apple Reaches a Deal With Former HBO CEO

Apple Reaches a Deal With Former HBO CEO

Apple signs an exclusive production deal with former HBO CEO Richard Plepler to produce new content for its streaming service Apple TV+.
Recent related news from verified sources

Former HBO boss officially inks five-year exclusive production deal with Apple TV+

Former HBO CEO Richard Plepler has officially reached a production deal with Apple, The New York...
9to5Mac - Published Also reported by •MacRumours.com


Apple Deal Returns Former HBO Boss Richard Plepler to Spotlight

Ten months after he chafed under AT&T’s takeover of the network, he reboots himself as a producer...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •TechRadarengadgetAppleInsider



Recent related videos from verified sources

Former HBO CEO Might Sign With Apple Tv+ [Video]Former HBO CEO Might Sign With Apple Tv+

Former HBO chief Richard Plepler is reportedly in talks to singing a production deal with Apple TV+.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:16Published

