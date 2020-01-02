Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Australian navy begins mass evacuations as new fire threat looms

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Australian navy begins mass evacuations as new fire threat looms

Australian navy begins mass evacuations as new fire threat looms

The Australian navy started the evacuations of about 1,000 of the 4,000 people stranded on a beach in Victoria state.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Australians flee massive bushfires as new fire threat looms

The Australian navy on Friday began the evacuations of some of the thousands of people stranded on...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nichtarida

Jess_gr-au RT @OneNewsPage_AUS: Australian navy begins mass evacuations as new fire threat looms: https://t.co/RdEXmIshTw #Victoria 42 minutes ago

NowNews99

Now新闻 Australian Navy Begins Mass Evacuations as New Fire Threat Looms https://t.co/itan4MdoKi https://t.co/rO3fWcS2wV 47 minutes ago

bsdscn

星云资讯 Australian Navy Begins Mass Evacuations as New Fire Threat Looms https://t.co/ZdBY7ioKxa https://t.co/Bve9uEAQ59 47 minutes ago

ducnnet

中華文化 Australian Navy Begins Mass Evacuations as New Fire Threat Looms https://t.co/7Yoy2SagBL https://t.co/BCQoM8WP3V 47 minutes ago

FocusNews99

FocusNews Australian Navy Begins Mass Evacuations as New Fire Threat Looms https://t.co/J3CS6SKfhR https://t.co/Dwp2wECOHI 47 minutes ago

AnitaAd48704119

Anita Adams RT @Reuters: Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison faced criticism from residents during a visit to parts of the country devastated by bu… 55 minutes ago

katesmith6891

KS RT @Reuters: Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison got an unfriendly welcome when he visited a town gutted by bushfires. An attempt at a… 1 hour ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Australian navy begins mass evacuations as new fire threat looms: https://t.co/RdEXmIshTw #Victoria 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Residents Flee As Fires Approach Australia's Alpine Region [Video]Residents Flee As Fires Approach Australia's Alpine Region

The Australian village of Thredbo in the Snowy Mountains region has been evacuated and is under threat. The fires that are rapidly moving towards the area have already razed bushland in the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Australian Firefighters Capture Harrowing Video While Evacuating [Video]Australian Firefighters Capture Harrowing Video While Evacuating

As fires continue, firefighters themselves must evacuate, Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.