Australian navy begins mass evacuations as new fire threat looms 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:52s - Published Australian navy begins mass evacuations as new fire threat looms The Australian navy started the evacuations of about 1,000 of the 4,000 people stranded on a beach in Victoria state.

Recent related news from verified sources Australians flee massive bushfires as new fire threat looms The Australian navy on Friday began the evacuations of some of the thousands of people stranded on...

