Billie Eilish Launches Sustainable Fashion Line
Billie Eilish Launches
Sustainable Fashion Line.
The new line is in partnership with H&M.
Eilish has already released collections with
the likes of Urban Outfitters and Bershka.
.
The pop superstar's range includes
oversized t-shirts, sweaters and bucket hats.
Which are made entirely
from sustainable materials.
It's no secret that Eilish is
an advocate for the environment.
She's also teamed up with non-profit organization Reverb to make her upcoming 'Where Do We Go' world tour as green as possible.
Eilish has created her own Eco-Village, which will feature
refill stations for fans who bring their own reusable bottles
while educating them on climate change