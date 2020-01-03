Global  

Billie Eilish Launches Sustainable Fashion Line

Billie Eilish Launches Sustainable Fashion Line

Billie Eilish Launches Sustainable Fashion Line

Billie Eilish Launches Sustainable Fashion Line.

The new line is in partnership with H&M.

Eilish has already released collections with the likes of Urban Outfitters and Bershka.

.

The pop superstar's range includes oversized t-shirts, sweaters and bucket hats.

Which are made entirely from sustainable materials.

It's no secret that Eilish is an advocate for the environment.

She's also teamed up with non-profit organization Reverb to make her upcoming 'Where Do We Go' world tour as green as possible.

Eilish has created her own Eco-Village, which will feature refill stations for fans who bring their own reusable bottles while educating them on climate change
