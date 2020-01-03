Billie Eilish Launches Sustainable Fashion Line

The new line is in partnership with H&M.

Eilish has already released collections with the likes of Urban Outfitters and Bershka.

The pop superstar's range includes oversized t-shirts, sweaters and bucket hats.

Which are made entirely from sustainable materials.

It's no secret that Eilish is an advocate for the environment.

She's also teamed up with non-profit organization Reverb to make her upcoming 'Where Do We Go' world tour as green as possible.

Eilish has created her own Eco-Village, which will feature refill stations for fans who bring their own reusable bottles while educating them on climate change