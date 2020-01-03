Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Democratic 2020 contenders condemn Trump's strike in Iraq

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:33s - Published < > Embed
Democratic 2020 contenders condemn Trump's strike in Iraq

Democratic 2020 contenders condemn Trump's strike in Iraq

Democratic presidential candidates on Friday warned of war after President Donald Trump’s order to kill Iran's top general.

Chris Dignam has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Democratic 2020 contenders condemn Trump's strike in Iraq

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER U.S. VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN, SAYING: "The prospects of direct conflict with Iran is greater than it has ever been.” A chorus of Democratic presidential contenders on Friday condemned the air strike that killed prominent Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani... (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS, SAYING: "This is a dangerous escalation..." ... calling President Donald Trump's decision a reckless move that could lead the United States into another war in the Middle East.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CONTENDER PETE BUTTIGIEG, SAYING: "Was this decision made carelessly or was it made strategically?" While many of Trump's political rivals acknowledged that Soleimani deserved to be brought to justice, they also questioned whether Trump had a broader strategy, and sought to draw a sharp contrast between his actions and their approach to dealing with foreign adversaries.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER U.S. VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN, SAYING: "Do Donald Trump and his administration have a strategy for what comes next?

Have they thought through and planned for a wide range of retaliatory and asymmetric actions that we'll almost certainly see from Iran in the near-term." U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who has consistently opposed U.S. military intervention overseas - including the war in Iraq - said the consequences of the air strike in Baghdad could be disastrous.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS, SAYING: "Trump promised to end endless wars.

Tragically, his actions now put us on the path to another war, potentially one that could be even worse than before." Fellow progressive Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren echoed Sanders' concern in a tweet, saying: "We’re on the brink of yet another war in the Middle East - one that would be devastating in terms of lives lost and resources wasted.

We’re not here by accident.

We’re here because a reckless president, his allies, and his administration have spent years pushing us here." Meanwhile, Republicans have praised Trump's decision to kill Soleimani, saying the move was a sign Trump was restoring American strength and leadership.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) SENATE MAJORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL, SAYING: "The architect and chief engineer for the world's most active state-sponsor of terrorism has been removed." The Senate's democratic leader said it was another troubling indication of Trump’s erratic approach to foreign policy.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) SENATE MINORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER, SAYING: "This action may well have brought our nation closer to another endless war." Schumer also complained that Trump acted without informing Congress first.

Trump responded by retweeting a post from conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza, comparing Schumer to the Iranians.



Recent related news from verified sources

Democratic White House contenders condemn Trump's strike against Iranian commander, warn of war

Democratic presidential contenders on Friday condemned the air strike that killed prominent Iranian...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump says ordered killing of Iranian general to prevent war [Video]Trump says ordered killing of Iranian general to prevent war

President Donald Trump said on Friday he ordered the killing of Qassem Soleimani to stop a war, not start one, saying the Iranian military commander was planning imminent attacks on Americans.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:02Published

Sanders: Trump put U.S. on 'path to another war' [Video]Sanders: Trump put U.S. on 'path to another war'

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Friday said President Donald Trump's authorization of the attack on Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani put the U.S. on a "path" to another war,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.