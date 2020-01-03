Homeland Security, FBI now investigating mystery drones in northeastern Colorado now < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:25s - Published Homeland Security, FBI now investigating mystery drones in northeastern Colorado There's a mystery in the skies in northeastern Colorado. A pack of drones flying in formation have been lighting up the night sky for weeks and now have the attention of Homeland Security.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Homeland Security, FBI now investigating mystery drones in northeastern Colorado LAYING OUT ANOTHER BATCH OFCONTROVERSIAL GOALS.







You Might Like



Tweets about this