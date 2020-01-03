Global  

Iraq official says airstrike targets Iran-backed militia, killing 5

Iraq official says airstrike targets Iran-backed militia, killing 5

An Iraqi official says an airstrike has hit two cars carrying Iran-backed militia north of Baghdad, one day after U.S. attack on top Iranian general Gen.

Qassem Soleimani.
Iraq official says air strike targets Iran-backed militia

The official said the identity of those killed was not immediately known
Hindu - Published

Iran's Soleimani and Iraq's Muhandis killed in US air strike: Militia spokesman

Strikes had been carried out against two targets linked to Iran in Baghdad on Thursday, U.S....
Zee News - Published


The attack comes one day after the US launched a strike that killed top Iranian general Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

New US air raid on Hashd commander in Iraq kills medics instead [Video]New US air raid on Hashd commander in Iraq kills medics instead

Deadly attack took place along Taji Road that leads to a base of non-US coalition forces north of Baghdad.

