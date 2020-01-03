Iraq official says airstrike targets Iran-backed militia, killing 5
|
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:13s - Published < > Embed
Iraq official says airstrike targets Iran-backed militia, killing 5
An Iraqi official says an airstrike has hit two cars carrying Iran-backed militia north of Baghdad, one day after U.S. attack on top Iranian general Gen.
Qassem Soleimani.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|The official said the identity of those killed was not immediately known
Hindu - Published
|Strikes had been carried out against two targets linked to Iran in Baghdad on Thursday, U.S....
Zee News - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources