Iraq official says airstrike targets Iran-backed militia, killing 5 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:13s - Published Iraq official says airstrike targets Iran-backed militia, killing 5 An Iraqi official says an airstrike has hit two cars carrying Iran-backed militia north of Baghdad, one day after U.S. attack on top Iranian general Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Iraq official says air strike targets Iran-backed militia The official said the identity of those killed was not immediately known

Hindu - Published 6 hours ago



Iran's Soleimani and Iraq's Muhandis killed in US air strike: Militia spokesman Strikes had been carried out against two targets linked to Iran in Baghdad on Thursday, U.S....

Zee News - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this