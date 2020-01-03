Global  

Workers Scramble To Fix NYC Parking Meters

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
CBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the software issue that has affected thousands of parking meters across New York City and other cities too.
AliBaumanTV

Ali Bauman Software glitch is making all NYC parking meters reject credit cards. But you can still very much get a parking ti… https://t.co/uCCPHdc24m 30 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Outdated Software Causes Parking Meter Glitches In NYC [Video]Outdated Software Causes Parking Meter Glitches In NYC

CBS2's Kiran Dhillon has the latest on the problem causing New York City parking meters to reject credit cards.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:55Published

NYC Parking Meters Malfunctioning [Video]NYC Parking Meters Malfunctioning

A software problem has caused parking meters across New York City to reject credit cards and pre-paid parking cards. CBS2's Nick Caloway has more.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:57Published

