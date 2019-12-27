Syed Akbaruddin takes jibe at Imran Khan over fake video of police violence | OneIndia News 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:48s - Published Syed Akbaruddin takes jibe at Imran Khan over fake video of police violence | OneIndia News India UN envoy Syed Akbaruddin calls out Imran Khan over fake video, Ratan Tata moves Supreme Court challenging NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry, Donald Trump says US does not seek regime change in Iran, Trump warns US prepared to act if Iran escalates situation, Flights diverted over Iranian airspace, Abhijit Banerjee shares his Budget expectations and more news

