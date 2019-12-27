Global  

Syed Akbaruddin takes jibe at Imran Khan over fake video of police violence

Syed Akbaruddin takes jibe at Imran Khan over fake video of police violence | OneIndia News

Syed Akbaruddin takes jibe at Imran Khan over fake video of police violence | OneIndia News

India UN envoy Syed Akbaruddin calls out Imran Khan over fake video, Ratan Tata moves Supreme Court challenging NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry, Donald Trump says US does not seek regime change in Iran, Trump warns US prepared to act if Iran escalates situation, Flights diverted over Iranian airspace, Abhijit Banerjee shares his Budget expectations and more news
'Old habits die hard': Syed Akbaruddin slams Pak PM Imran Khan for posting fake video about 'police violence in India'

Akbaruddin captioned the video he posted on Twitter as "Repeated offenders.....old habits die hard."
