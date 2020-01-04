Global  

Shia Muslims in Kashmir protest against US killing of Soleimani

Shia Muslims in Kashmir on Friday (November 3rd) took to the streets of Srinagar to voice their anger at the US killing of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.
Shia Muslims in Kashmir on Friday (November 3rd) took to the streets of Srinagar to voice their anger at the US killing of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani spearheaded Iran's Middle East operations as leader of the country's Quds Force.

Iran vowed to take "severe revenge" over his death.

He was killed by a US drone strike at Baghdad Airport in Iraq.




