Death toll rises from Australia wildfires

The death toll from Australia’s ongoing wildfires crisis reached 23 on Saturday, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced 3,000 defence force reservists would be called up to help fight blazes in three states.
Australia scrambles to reach fire victims as death toll rises

Australia deployed military ships and aircraft Wednesday to help communities ravaged by deadly...
Australia wildfire death toll grows as military deployed to ravaged communities cut off by flames

Military ships and aircraft have been deployed to coastal communities in southeastern Australia cut...
